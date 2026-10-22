FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH
About
Teaching and research at the FH JOANNEUM is oriented towards responsibility for the learning process and the acquisition of wide-ranging competence by the students. The applied R&D activities ensure the quality of teaching.
Teaching and research at the FH JOANNEUM is oriented towards responsibility for the learning process and the acquisition of wide-ranging competence by the students. The applied R&D activities ensure the quality of teaching.
Together with partners in education and business, the FH JOANNEUM acts as a catalyst for ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH
Alte Poststraße 149
8020 Graz
Austria
8020 Graz
Austria
FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH
Werk-VI-Straße 46
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH
Eggenberger Allee 11
8020 Graz
Austria
8020 Graz
Austria