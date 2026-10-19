© Eisbär Holding GmbH

In the division "Equipment for the Plastics Industry" Eisbär Trockentechnik GmbH develops and produces dehumidification systems and dryers for the plastic and recycling industry. In close cooperation with customers, individual and energy saving solutions according to the special requirements are developed and realized. Eisbär systems increase productivity and product quality. The investment mostly amortizes within one year.

The Eisbär product range comprises machines like:

* DAS - to avoid condensation on cooled moulds

* GDS/DP - for drying plastics granulate material

* Plug&Dry - all-in-one solution for material drying

* Crystallizer

* Mixing and Dosing equipment

* LC - cools down molded parts after ejection

* Systems for PET and PP Recycling

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