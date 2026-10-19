Eisbär Holding GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
A-6840 Götzis
Austria
Company profile
In the division "Equipment for the Plastics Industry" Eisbär Trockentechnik GmbH develops and produces dehumidification systems and dryers for the plastic and recycling industry. In close cooperation with customers, individual and energy saving solutions according to the special requirements are developed and realized. Eisbär systems increase productivity and product quality. The investment mostly amortizes within one year.
The Eisbär product range comprises machines like:
* DAS - to avoid condensation on cooled moulds
* GDS/DP - for drying plastics granulate material
* Plug&Dry - all-in-one solution for material drying
* Crystallizer
* Mixing and Dosing equipment
* LC - cools down molded parts after ejection
* Systems for PET and PP Recycling
Business opportunities
Material dryer, mould dehumidification, cap cooling, mixing and dosing, crystallizing
Expertise, years of experience and the employment of modern technology is the basis for high performance and quality. A world-wide network in more than 50 countries ensures an optimal customer service and support.
Eisbär is looking for new contacts in the beverage industry - especially for PET, as well as with producers of plastic caps and of injection moulding machines / blow moulding machines and in the area of recycling of PET and PP.