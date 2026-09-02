English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Green Tech Valley Cluster GmbH

About
logo

Green Tech Valley is the #1 tech hub for 100 % climate and circular solutions and as an organization, the cluster connects companies, industry, and cutting-edge research in the green tech sector.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Green Tech Valley Cluster GmbH
Waagner-Biro-Straße 100
8020 Graz
Austria
+433164077440
+433164077444
welcome@greentech.at
http://www.greentech.at
vCard
About the company

Company profile

Green Tech Valley in southern Austria is the #1 tech hub for 100 % climate and circular solutions. 300 companies, 20 global technology leaders, and 2,300 researchers develop innovations for renewable energies and the circular economy here.
Thanks to its strong international network, green tech innovations are driven forward, collaborations for new developments are initiated, and the growth of excellent flagship projects is promoted.

As an organization, the cluster connects companies, industry, and cutting-edge research, ensuring increased global visibility for this unique ecosystem.

Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Green tech services

Circular economy & green business models

Green Tech Valley is the #1 Tech hub for 100 % Climate & Circular Solutions.

Green Tech Valley offers a strong network that promotes project development, knowledge transfer, and cooperation in the areas of net zero production, green hydrogen, AI-based energy solutions, DigitAI circularity, and closed loops.
The services addresses companies as well as representatives of industry or the public sector looking for the latest technologies or green tech services.