Green Tech Valley Cluster GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8020 Graz
Austria
Company profile
Green Tech Valley in southern Austria is the #1 tech hub for 100 % climate and circular solutions. 300 companies, 20 global technology leaders, and 2,300 researchers develop innovations for renewable energies and the circular economy here.
Thanks to its strong international network, green tech innovations are driven forward, collaborations for new developments are initiated, and the growth of excellent flagship projects is promoted.
As an organization, the cluster connects companies, industry, and cutting-edge research, ensuring increased global visibility for this unique ecosystem.
Business opportunities
Green tech services
Circular economy & green business models
Green Tech Valley is the #1 Tech hub for 100 % Climate & Circular Solutions.
Green Tech Valley offers a strong network that promotes project development, knowledge transfer, and cooperation in the areas of net zero production, green hydrogen, AI-based energy solutions, DigitAI circularity, and closed loops.
The services addresses companies as well as representatives of industry or the public sector looking for the latest technologies or green tech services.