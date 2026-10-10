Exelliq Austria GmbH
About
Greiner Extrusion is the world's leading supplier of extrusion lines, tools and complete systems for profile extrusion. The core competency is profile extrusion process expertise - the development, construction, production and process optimization of tools and extrusion lines.
Greiner Extrusion is the world's leading supplier of extrusion lines, tools and complete systems for profile extrusion. The core competency is profile extrusion process expertise - the development, construction, production and process optimization of tools and extrusion lines.
The range of services ranges from recipe ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Exelliq Austria GmbH
Friedrich-Schiedel-Straße 1
4542 Nußbach
Austria
4542 Nußbach
Austria
Exelliq Austria GmbH
Greinerstraße 70
4550 Kremsmünster
Austria
4550 Kremsmünster
Austria