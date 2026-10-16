LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH
About
Industry
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
LIEBHERR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Kesar Solitaire, 25th & 26th Floor, Plot No. 5, Sector 19, Palm Beach Road, Sanpada Unit A301- A305, 3rd Level, (5th Floor) “A” Wing, Tower -I, Seawoods Grand Central, Plot R-1, Sector 40, Maharashtra Seawoods
400706 Navi Mumbai
India
400706 Navi Mumbai
India
Headquarters
LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH
Dr. Hans Liebherr Straße 1
6710 Nenzing
Austria
6710 Nenzing
Austria