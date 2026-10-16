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LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

LIEBHERR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Kesar Solitaire, 25th & 26th Floor, Plot No. 5, Sector 19, Palm Beach Road, Sanpada Unit A301- A305, 3rd Level, (5th Floor) “A” Wing, Tower -I, Seawoods Grand Central, Plot R-1, Sector 40, Maharashtra Seawoods
400706 Navi Mumbai
India
+912261767500
+912261767599
info.lid@liebherr.com
http://www.liebherr.com
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Headquarters

LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH
Dr. Hans Liebherr Straße 1
6710 Nenzing
Austria
+4350809 41-0
+4350809 41-500
info.lwn@liebherr.com
http://www.liebherr.com
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