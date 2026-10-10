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Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH

About
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Lindner is a family-owned company that has been supplying the recycling industry with innovative and tried-and-tested shredding machines and system solutions for decades.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH
Manuel-Lindner-Straße 1
9800 Spittal an der Drau
Austria
+43476227420
+43476227429032
office@lindner.com
http://www.lindner.com
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About the company

Company profile

Lindner Recyclingtech has been a recycling industry pioneer for more than seven decades. At its new sites in Spittal/Drau and Feistritz/Drau in Austria, the company produces innovative and proven shredders, system components and spare parts that are exported to nearly one hundred countries. In addition to stationary and mobile shredding machines, the product range includes complete system solutions for recycling plastics and for processing substitute fuels and wood waste. Applications include household waste, commercial and industrial waste, wood waste, plastics, packaging materials, paper and light scrap.

Lindner Washtech, its globally active subsidiary, is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial plastic washing and sorting systems for films, rigid plastics and PET. From planning to development, design, production, commissioning and service, everything comes from a single source.

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© Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH
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© Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Industrial shredding technology

Lindner Recyclingtech is driving sales of shredders and system solutions for the waste and recycling industry.

Target group/customers: Waste, plastic and wood waste processing and recycling firms and also cement manufacturers.

Contact if interested:

Patryk Max
Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH
Österreich
+43 676 840 733 274
patryk.max@lindner.com
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© Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH