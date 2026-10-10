Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
9800 Spittal an der Drau
Austria
Company profile
Lindner Recyclingtech has been a recycling industry pioneer for more than seven decades. At its new sites in Spittal/Drau and Feistritz/Drau in Austria, the company produces innovative and proven shredders, system components and spare parts that are exported to nearly one hundred countries. In addition to stationary and mobile shredding machines, the product range includes complete system solutions for recycling plastics and for processing substitute fuels and wood waste. Applications include household waste, commercial and industrial waste, wood waste, plastics, packaging materials, paper and light scrap.
Lindner Washtech, its globally active subsidiary, is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial plastic washing and sorting systems for films, rigid plastics and PET. From planning to development, design, production, commissioning and service, everything comes from a single source.
Business opportunities
Industrial shredding technology
Lindner Recyclingtech is driving sales of shredders and system solutions for the waste and recycling industry.
Target group/customers: Waste, plastic and wood waste processing and recycling firms and also cement manufacturers.
Contact if interested:
Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH