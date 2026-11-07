M-U-T Maschinen - Umwelttechnik - Transportanlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
M-U-T is an internationally active company with its own facilities for planning, development, production, sales and commissioning of machines and systems for conveying technology, municipal vehicles, water and waste water technology, environmental technology, mixing plants for drywall construction materials and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
M-U-T Maschinen - Umwelttechnik - Transportanlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Schießstattgasse 49
2000 Stockerau
Austria
2000 Stockerau
Austria