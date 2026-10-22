English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH

About
logo

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication. To date, MED-EL has grown to more than 2,000 employees and 33 subsidiaries worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

MED-EL India Private Ltd.
#505, Pragati House 47-48, Nehru Place
110 019 New Delhi
India
+9101141607171
+9101141642800
t_singh@sify.com
vCard

Headquarters