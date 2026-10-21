Swareflex GmbH
About
SWAREFLEX provides high-quality products and intelligent solutions for the visibility and safety of people in road and rail traffic and industry.
SWAREFLEX provides high-quality products and intelligent solutions for the visibility and safety of people in road and rail traffic and industry.
In addition to rugged and long-lasting reflectors with retroreflective glass elements, SWAREFLEX offers intelligent active guidance systems and lighting systems.
SWAREFLEX ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Swareflex GmbH
Josef-Heiss-Straße 1
6134 Vomp
Austria
6134 Vomp
Austria