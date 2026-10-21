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Swareflex GmbH

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SWAREFLEX provides high-quality products and intelligent solutions for the visibility and safety of people in road and rail traffic and industry.

In addition to rugged and long-lasting reflectors with retroreflective glass elements, SWAREFLEX offers intelligent active guidance systems and lighting systems.

SWAREFLEX ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Swareflex GmbH
Josef-Heiss-Straße 1
6134 Vomp
Austria
+4352245002463
+4352245002370
swareflex.office@swarovski.com
http://www.swareflex.com
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