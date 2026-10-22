TREIBACHER INDUSTRIE AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
9330 Althofen
Austria
Company profile
Treibacher Industrie AG is a globally renowned manufacturer of chemical and metallurgical precursors for a wide range of industrial applications. With its headquarters and production site in Althofen (AT) as well as locations in Minneapolis/USA (Treibacher Industrie North America, Inc.), Tokyo/JP (Treibacher Industrie Japan K.K.), Shanghai/CHN, and a worldwide distribution network, Treibacher meets the global market needs in the aircraft and aerospace industries, the steel and hard metal industries, as well as the pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, and plastics industries.
Business opportunities
AUERSTAB® – HEAT STABILISERS FOR POLYMERS
Long-term heat stabilisers for high-performance plastics
AuerStab® heat stabilisers are used for the long-term stabilisation of high-performance plastics such as silicone rubbers, polyamides, polyesters and PEEK to prevent the thermo-oxidative degradation of polymer chains. The AuerStab® products are characterised in particular by being halogen-free, and by their colour stability and stable material properties over the operating temperature range.
Masterbatches, based on AuerStab® heat stabilisers, enable a targeted and application-oriented incorporation of the functional additives into the different polymers.
If you are interested, please contact the Indian representative:
Mumbai 400 054
Santacruz (W)
India