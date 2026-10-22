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TREIBACHER INDUSTRIE AG

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Treibacher Industrie AG is a globally renowned manufacturer of chemical and metallurgical precursors for a wide range of industrial applications.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

TREIBACHER INDUSTRIE AG
Auer-von-Welsbach-Straße 1
9330 Althofen
Austria
+4342625050
treibacher@treibacher.com
https://www.treibacher.com
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About the company

Company profile

Treibacher Industrie AG is a globally renowned manufacturer of chemical and metallurgical precursors for a wide range of industrial applications. With its headquarters and production site in Althofen (AT) as well as locations in Minneapolis/USA (Treibacher Industrie North America, Inc.), Tokyo/JP (Treibacher Industrie Japan K.K.), Shanghai/CHN, and a worldwide distribution network, Treibacher meets the global market needs in the aircraft and aerospace industries, the steel and hard metal industries, as well as the pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, and plastics industries.

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Treibacher production site © TREIBACHER INDUSTRIE AG
Treibacher Castle © TREIBACHER INDUSTRIE AG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

AUERSTAB® – HEAT STABILISERS FOR POLYMERS

Long-term heat stabilisers for high-performance plastics

AuerStab® heat stabilisers are used for the long-term stabilisation of high-performance plastics such as silicone rubbers, polyamides, polyesters and PEEK to prevent the thermo-oxidative degradation of polymer chains. The AuerStab® products are characterised in particular by being halogen-free, and by their colour stability and stable material properties over the operating temperature range.
Masterbatches, based on AuerStab® heat stabilisers, enable a targeted and application-oriented incorporation of the functional additives into the different polymers.

If you are interested, please contact the Indian representative:

CHEMET
Span Centre, 2nd Floor 556, Ramkrishna Mission Road
Mumbai 400 054
Santacruz (W)
India
+91 22 6680 2222
ic@chemetindia.com
https://chemetindia.com/
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TIAG products © TREIBACHER INDUSTRIE AG