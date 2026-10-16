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UNIHA Wasser Technologie GmbH

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UNIHA has established its reputation in the field of water treatment technology as supplier of tailor-made systems from individual components to turn-key systems.

UNIHA product range extends from the large reverse osmosis plants (100.000 m³/d) for sea and brackish water to small containerized units as well as water ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

UNIHA Wasser Technologie GmbH
Oberfeldstraße 8
4020 Linz
Austria
+437326638370
+43732661870
uniha@uniha.at
http://www.uniha.info
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