© Windak EMEA GmbH

Windak provides innovative and reliable packaging technologies for the wire and cable industry. For more than 30 years, the Austrian company has developed automated solutions for spooling, coiling, rewinding, handling and packaging cables, wires and other flexible products.

The portfolio ranges from individual machines to fully automated packaging lines – inline or offline. With more than 500 installations in 45 countries, Windak brings extensive international experience. The company's services include engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, training, maintenance, spare parts and technical support.

As part of the Rosendahl Nextrom Group, Windak combines specialized industry expertise with international know-how and long-term customer support.