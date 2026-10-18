Windak EMEA GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8350 Fehring
Austria
Company profile
Windak provides innovative and reliable packaging technologies for the wire and cable industry. For more than 30 years, the Austrian company has developed automated solutions for spooling, coiling, rewinding, handling and packaging cables, wires and other flexible products.
The portfolio ranges from individual machines to fully automated packaging lines – inline or offline. With more than 500 installations in 45 countries, Windak brings extensive international experience. The company's services include engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, training, maintenance, spare parts and technical support.
As part of the Rosendahl Nextrom Group, Windak combines specialized industry expertise with international know-how and long-term customer support.
Business opportunities
Solutions from cable production to market-ready packaging
MultiCoiler MC260 – 3-in-1 Automated Coiling for Flexible Cable Packaging
Discover the new MultiCoiler MC260 for automated coiling and flexible cable packaging. Designed especially for house wires in 90 m coils, it supports sustainable carton packaging without additional plastic. The MC260 is available in three configurations to meet individual customer requirements.