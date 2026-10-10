Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
About
The Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft (OeKB) is Austria's official export credit agency (ECA) and supports Austrian exporters and their foreign customers.
The Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft (OeKB) is Austria's official export credit agency (ECA) and supports Austrian exporters and their foreign customers.
OeKB provides long-term financing with very attractive interest rates for the purchase of Austrian investment assets. The customer thus receives an ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Oesterreichische Kontrollbank Aktiengesellschaft
Strauchgasse 1-3
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria