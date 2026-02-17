Flights

Important airports with daily domestic and international flight connections:

Airport transfers

The City Airport Train CAT connects Vienna International airport with the city centre (Station Wien Mitte). Total journey time is 16 minutes.

Bus services operate to and from the airport to Westbahnhof, Schwedenplatz and Kagran.

Airport-Taxis meet passengers directly at the airport at Arrivals. They must be booked in advance and they charge a fixed price (incl. luggage) with no surcharge for the return journey.

Train

International train connections are available to almost every European country.

Daily trains with car freight service





Car

The traffic regulations and road signs in Austria generally conform to those of the other European countries. There is a compulsory toll charge for all motorways and dual carriageways in Austria. With the exception of built-up areas, it is compulsory to carry a reflective jacket when driving in Austria. The blood alcohol limit is 0.5 ml. Wearing a seatbelt is compulsory.

General maximum speed limits (if no other signs are displayed):

in built-up areas: between place signs: 50 km/h

on dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h

on motorways: 130 km/h





TAXI



Taxis in large cities operate with legally fixed tariffs. The tariff is calculated by kilometre and time.

Boat

On the Danube there are a number of operators along different stretches of the river. In addition, on Austria's lakes you can find providers of regular and tailor-made trips.

Bus

ÖBB Postbus covers 800 lines with 21,100 stops throughout Austria. Almost every area of interest to tourists is easy to get to by bus

Cable Cars

Around 3,000 Furniculars, chair lifts and cable lifts are in operation in Austria.