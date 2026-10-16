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Braun Maschinenfabrik GmbH

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BRAUN Maschinenfabrik was founded in 1848 and is well-known for its technologically proven, innovative machines and plants.

In the Steel Cutting and Grinding Machine segment BRAUN is the global technology leader for high-performance abrasive cut-off machines, high-pressure surface grinding machines and deburring ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Braun Maschinenfabrik GmbH
Eternitstraße 1
4840 Vöcklabruck
Austria
+437672724630
office@braun.at
https://www.braun-tech.com
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