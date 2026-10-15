Imeco Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
About
For 38 years now Imeco Handelsgesellschaft mbH exports new and used machines and equipment for infrastructure and civil engineering projects mainly to the Middle East, but also to Central- and Southeast Asia.
For 38 years now Imeco Handelsgesellschaft mbH exports new and used machines and equipment for infrastructure and civil engineering projects mainly to the Middle East, but also to Central- and Southeast Asia.
The main product line covers:
• Mechanical and conventional trench shoring equipment
• Piling machines and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Imeco Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Arbesbachgasse 26/5
1190 Wien
Austria
1190 Wien
Austria