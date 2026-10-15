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Imeco Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.

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For 38 years now Imeco Handelsgesellschaft mbH exports new and used machines and equipment for infrastructure and civil engineering projects mainly to the Middle East, but also to Central- and Southeast Asia.

The main product line covers:
• Mechanical and conventional trench shoring equipment
• Piling machines and ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Imeco Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Arbesbachgasse 26/5
1190 Wien
Austria
+4313289980
+4313289944
imeco@imeco.at
http://www.imeco.at
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