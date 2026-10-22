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INTERGEO Umwelttechnologie und Abfallwirtschaft GmbH

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INTERGEO is your first address for environmental technology and waste management services. The range of services includes the following specialisations: soil and groundwater investigations, renovation of contaminated sites, environmental consultancy, landfill construction and remediation, waste management, analysis ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

INTERGEO Umwelttechnologie und Abfallwirtschaft GmbH
Robinigstraße 93
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+43662455009
+43662457316
salzburg@intergeo.com
http://www.intergeo.com
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