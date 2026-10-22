INTERGEO Umwelttechnologie und Abfallwirtschaft GmbH
About
INTERGEO is your first address for environmental technology and waste management services. The range of services includes the following specialisations: soil and groundwater investigations, renovation of contaminated sites, environmental consultancy, landfill construction and remediation, waste management, analysis ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
INTERGEO Umwelttechnologie und Abfallwirtschaft GmbH
Robinigstraße 93
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria