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Oskar Karla nunmehr Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG

About

Oskar KARLA was founded in 1920 and will soon be 100 years old..

OSKAR KARLA supplies a comprehensive range of perfume bottles, pumps, caps, pots and dispensers for the perfume and cosmetics industry. OSKAR KARLA coats the glass according to customer requirements.

OSKAR KARLA specializes in realizing special ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Oskar Karla nunmehr Ges.m.b.H. & Co KG
Schnirchgasse 22
1030 Wien
Austria
+43171355460
+4317125881
office@oskar-karla.at
http://www.oskar-karla.at
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