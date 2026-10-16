Sonnek Engineering GmbH
About
Established in 1930, SONNEK Engineering GmbH operates internationally as a supplier of pumps for all applications. As an expert in fluid technology, the company develops and implements two tailor-made plug-and-pump solutions for a wide variety of tasks in pump and application technology.
Established in 1930, SONNEK Engineering GmbH operates internationally as a supplier of pumps for all applications. As an expert in fluid technology, the company develops and implements two tailor-made plug-and-pump solutions for a wide variety of tasks in pump and application technology.
The team of around 65 ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Sonnek Engineering GmbH
Wiedner Hauptstraße 120/EG/TOP 1.1
1050 Wien
Austria
1050 Wien
Austria