GMS Bautechnik GmbH
About
The main products of GMS Bautechnik GmbH are in the area of professional fixing technology and roof and facade systems.
The main products of GMS Bautechnik GmbH are in the area of professional fixing technology and roof and facade systems.
The fastening technology includes heavy-duty anchors, chemical fixings as well as light and special fasteners (e.g. concrete screws, composite mortar, heavy-duty anchors, facade anchors etc.).
The ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
GMS Bautechnik GmbH
Sonnengasse 13
9020 Klagenfurt
Austria
9020 Klagenfurt
Austria