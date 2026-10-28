Binderholz GmbH
About
binderholz, the wood processing company, is a full-service provider for solid wood products and innovative construction solutions.
binderholz, the wood processing company, is a full-service provider for solid wood products and innovative construction solutions.
The solid wood product range supplies sawn timber, profiled timber, single-layer and multi-layer glued solid wood panels, glued laminated timber and binderholz cross-laminated timber BBS. ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Binderholz GmbH
Zillertalstraße 39
6263 Fügen
Austria
6263 Fügen
Austria
Binderholz GmbH
Gewerbegebiet 2
5113 Sankt Georgen bei Salzburg
Austria
5113 Sankt Georgen bei Salzburg
Austria