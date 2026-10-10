Hitachi Rail Austria GmbH
About
The people to whom we entrust our lives trust in Thales. Our customers come to us with ambitious goals: to make life even better and safer.
The people to whom we entrust our lives trust in Thales. Our customers come to us with ambitious goals: to make life even better and safer.
In Austria, with our expertise in control and safety technology, we ensure the safe and efficient transport of passengers and goods in the Central and Eastern European ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hitachi Rail Austria GmbH
Handelskai 92
1200 Wien
Austria
1200 Wien
Austria