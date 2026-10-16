Hoval Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
Hoval develops, designs, produces, distributes and services hot water boilers, hot water tanks and industrial ventilation plants such as:
Hoval develops, designs, produces, distributes and services hot water boilers, hot water tanks and industrial ventilation plants such as:
• All types of oil, gas and wood-fired systems including combination systems
• Domestic hot water systems up to approx. 50 kW
• Large-scale hot water systems up to approx. 3,000 ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hoval Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Brunner Straße 59
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria
Hoval Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Percostraße 26
1220 Wien
Austria
1220 Wien
Austria
Hoval Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Hovalstraße 11
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria