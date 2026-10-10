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ILF Consulting Engineers

About
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The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consultancy group which supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Terraprojekt a.s.
Podunajská 24
821 06 Bratislava 214
Slovakia
+421245523771
+421245523103
http://www.terraprojekt.sk
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