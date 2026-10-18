ROBUST Plastics GmbH
About
Robust Plastics is a production and technology company with a focus on plastics processing and toolmaking.
Robust Plastics is a production and technology company with a focus on plastics processing and toolmaking.
• Long-term experience in the automobile industry (OEM and systems suppliers)
• Fulfilling the quality requirements of the automobile industry
• Precision toolmaking: precision and flexibility (through shift ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ROBUST Plastics GmbH
Hosnedlgasse 18
1220 Wien
Austria
1220 Wien
Austria