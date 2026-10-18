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ROBUST Plastics GmbH

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Robust Plastics is a production and technology company with a focus on plastics processing and toolmaking.

• Long-term experience in the automobile industry (OEM and systems suppliers)
• Fulfilling the quality requirements of the automobile industry
• Precision toolmaking: precision and flexibility (through shift ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ROBUST Plastics GmbH
Hosnedlgasse 18
1220 Wien
Austria
+4312581525
+4312572526
office@robust-plastics.com
http://www.robust-plastics.com
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