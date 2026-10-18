Rupert Fertinger GmbH.
About
RF develops and produces metal components for temperature management in the automotive industry and for the electrical connection of cable sets to battery systems.
RF develops and produces metal components for temperature management in the automotive industry and for the electrical connection of cable sets to battery systems.
RF components and assemblies are used in condensers, evaporators, heat exchangers, charge air, oil and fuel coolers and also in connectors for vehicle ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Rupert Fertinger GmbH.
Rupert Fertinger-Straße 1
2120 Wolkersdorf
Austria
2120 Wolkersdorf
Austria