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Rupert Fertinger GmbH.

About
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RF develops and produces metal components for temperature management in the automotive industry and for the electrical connection of cable sets to battery systems.

RF components and assemblies are used in condensers, evaporators, heat exchangers, charge air, oil and fuel coolers and also in connectors for vehicle ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Rupert Fertinger GmbH.
Rupert Fertinger-Straße 1
2120 Wolkersdorf
Austria
+43224532110
+4322453211745
http://www.fertinger.at
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