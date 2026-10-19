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Veterinärmedizinische Universität Wien

About
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Vetmeduni stands for taking responsible action for the health of humans, animals and the environment.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Veterinärmedizinische Universität Wien
Veterinärplatz 1
1210 Wien
Austria
+431250770
communication@vetmeduni.ac.at
http://www.vetmeduni.ac.at
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About the company

Company profile

Confident, dedicated and innovative: Vetmeduni stands for taking responsible action for the health of humans, animals and the environment. These values determine the actions of both individuals and the institution.

Building
© Thomas Suchanek/Vetmeduni
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Range of courses

Key information about the courses as well as further education and training options at Vetmeduni.

Diploma programme in Veterinary Medicine

Bachelor's degree in Biomedicine and Biotechnology

Master's degrees:
Comparative Biomedicine
Human-Animal Interactions, IMHAI
Wildlife ecology and wildlife management
Evolutionary systems biology

Further information about the range of courses is available at
https://www.vetmeduni.ac.at/studium/studienangebot