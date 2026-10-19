Veterinärmedizinische Universität Wien
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Veterinärmedizinische Universität Wien
Veterinärplatz 1
1210 Wien
Austria
1210 Wien
Austria
About the company
Company profile
Confident, dedicated and innovative: Vetmeduni stands for taking responsible action for the health of humans, animals and the environment. These values determine the actions of both individuals and the institution.
Business opportunities
Master's degrees:
Further information about the range of courses is available at
Business opportunities
Range of courses
Key information about the courses as well as further education and training options at Vetmeduni.
Diploma programme in Veterinary Medicine
Bachelor's degree in Biomedicine and Biotechnology
Master's degrees:
Comparative Biomedicine
Human-Animal Interactions, IMHAI
Wildlife ecology and wildlife management
Evolutionary systems biology
Further information about the range of courses is available at
https://www.vetmeduni.ac.at/studium/studienangebot