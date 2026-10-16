voestalpine Böhler Welding Austria GmbH
About
voestalpine Böhler Welding (formerly Böhler Welding Group) operates 40 branch locations in 28 countries around the globe. It services its customers in more than 150 countries either directly or via a network of over 1,000 selected distribution partners. Its more than 2,200 experts inform you which filler materials ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
voestalpine Böhler Welding Austria GmbH
Böhler-Welding-Straße 1
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria