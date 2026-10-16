English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

voestalpine Böhler Welding Austria GmbH

About
logo

voestalpine Böhler Welding (formerly Böhler Welding Group) operates 40 branch locations in 28 countries around the globe. It services its customers in more than 150 countries either directly or via a network of over 1,000 selected distribution partners. Its more than 2,200 experts inform you which filler materials ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

voestalpine Böhler Welding Austria GmbH
Böhler-Welding-Straße 1
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
+4338623010
+43386230195193
welding.austria@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com/welding
vCard