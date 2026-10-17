English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

ZÜRNER technologies GmbH

About
logo

ZÜRNER technologies is rooted in the automotive industry with Porsche, Bentley, Volkswagen and the supplier industry, with more than 20 years experience in quality, tool and project management.

ZÜRNER technologies provide a wide range of knowledge and experience in:

• Project management, trouble management
• ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ZÜRNER technologies GmbH
Schillerplatz 5
9300 St. Veit an der Glan
Austria
+4368110371415
info@zuerner.co.at
http://www.zuerner.co.at
vCard