ZÜRNER technologies GmbH
About
ZÜRNER technologies is rooted in the automotive industry with Porsche, Bentley, Volkswagen and the supplier industry, with more than 20 years experience in quality, tool and project management.
ZÜRNER technologies is rooted in the automotive industry with Porsche, Bentley, Volkswagen and the supplier industry, with more than 20 years experience in quality, tool and project management.
ZÜRNER technologies provide a wide range of knowledge and experience in:
• Project management, trouble management
• ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ZÜRNER technologies GmbH
Schillerplatz 5
9300 St. Veit an der Glan
Austria
9300 St. Veit an der Glan
Austria