ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA impresses once again at the Education Fair GAUDEAMUS 2026 in Bratislava   

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This year, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA once again organised an Austrian group stand at the Gaudeamus – Akadémia education fair in Bratislava. Over the three days, from 6 to 8 October, the fair attracted almost 12,500 students and more than 300 teachers.

Representatives from Austrian higher education institutions and universities took this opportunity to showcase attractive study options in Austria, as well as to provide information on the application and admission process. The quality of education "made in Austria" was presented by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bratislava through three lecture sessions organized for educators and career counselors.

With the support of the go-international initiative, Austria continues to strengthen its position as an attractive study destination. High-quality education, a diversity of study programmes and geographical proximity make Austria an increasingly appealing choice for Slovak students.

Discover more photos in our photo gallery: GAUDEAMUS - AKADEMIA BRATISLAVA 2026 | Education fair | Flickr



Picture: The exhibitors and the organizing team with Head of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA in Bratislava Bettina Trojer (5st left) and group stand coordinator Martina Krišková (7st left), as well as Stanislav Planka (1st left), volunteer Christof Bendekovics (2st left) and Monika Kalusová (3st left) | all ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Slovakia