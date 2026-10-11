DELTABLOC International GmbH
About
The Austrian company DELTABLOC International GmbH is the world's leading developer of vehicle restraint systems made of concrete and steel as well as of modern noise protection systems. The company is the leading international expert in passive road safety and has extensive know-how, patents and trademark rights in ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
DELTABLOC International GmbH
Kirchdorfer Platz 2
2752 Wöllersdorf
Austria
2752 Wöllersdorf
Austria