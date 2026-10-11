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DELTABLOC International GmbH

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The Austrian company DELTABLOC International GmbH is the world's leading developer of vehicle restraint systems made of concrete and steel as well as of modern noise protection systems. The company is the leading international expert in passive road safety and has extensive know-how, patents and trademark rights in ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

DELTABLOC International GmbH
Kirchdorfer Platz 2
2752 Wöllersdorf
Austria
+4357715470
+4357715470474
office@deltabloc.com
http://www.deltabloc.com
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