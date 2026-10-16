English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Hotel Ambassador Betriebsgesellschaft mbH

About
logo

Tradition and present, arts and delights -experience the special flair of a top hotel in the heart of Vienna. The Ambassador Hotel is rich in tradition, situated in the historic city centre between St. Stephen’s Square and the State Opera, it is the ideal starting point for visitors to Vienna.

The spacious, ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Hotel Ambassador Betriebsgesellschaft mbH
Kärntner Straße 22
1010 Wien
Austria
+431961610
+4315132999
office@ambassador.at
http://www.ambassador.at
vCard