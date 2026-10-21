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Syncraft GmbH

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As an Austrian high-tech company based in Tyrol, SYNCRAFT has been building and implementing power plants worldwide for over 10 years, which produce electricity, heat and renewable charcoal from forestry waste.

Climate-positive wood-fired power plant
The power plants become climate-positive if the resulting pure ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Syncraft GmbH
Alte Landstraße 7
6130 Schwaz
Austria
+43524262510
+43524262646
office@syncraft.at
http://www.syncraft.at
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