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FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH

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Teaching and research at the FH JOANNEUM is oriented towards responsibility for the learning process and the acquisition of wide-ranging competence by the students. The applied R&D activities ensure the quality of teaching.

Together with partners in education and business, the FH JOANNEUM acts as a catalyst for ...

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How to get in touch

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