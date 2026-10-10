Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
WOERLE has been manufacturing exquisite cheese varieties from old family recipes for more than 100 years. The Woerle unpasteurized milk Emmental cheese, which achieved market leadership in Austria, is today still in the forefront of the cheese specialities.
WOERLE has been manufacturing exquisite cheese varieties from old family recipes for more than 100 years. The Woerle unpasteurized milk Emmental cheese, which achieved market leadership in Austria, is today still in the forefront of the cheese specialities.
The wide range of processed cheese is exported under the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Enzing 26
5302 Henndorf am Wallersee
Austria
5302 Henndorf am Wallersee
Austria