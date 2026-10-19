Heid Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG
About
HEID Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG is an Austrian manufacturer of clutches and brakes for industrial applications.
HEID Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG is an Austrian manufacturer of clutches and brakes for industrial applications.
The main target groups are in the following areas:
• Mechanical engineering: general mechanical engineering and machine tools
• Marine equipment: clutches for ship's winches, anchor winches, tugboat ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Heid Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG
Ernstbrunner Straße 35
2000 Stockerau
Austria
2000 Stockerau
Austria