Thoma Holz GmbH
About
Ing. Erwin Thoma Holz GmbH, based in Goldegg (Salzburg), is the patent holder of Holz100 – i.e. a 100% natural solid wood system without glue and chemicals.
Ing. Erwin Thoma Holz GmbH, based in Goldegg (Salzburg), is the patent holder of Holz100 – i.e. a 100% natural solid wood system without glue and chemicals.
The company produces floor, wall and ceiling elements. The services range from transportable solid wood mobile homes to buildings with several floors such as ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Thoma Holz GmbH
Hasling 35
5622 Goldegg
Austria
5622 Goldegg
Austria