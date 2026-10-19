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Kraus & Naimer Produktion GmbH

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Kraus & Naimer is a long-standing driving force in the electrical and switchgear technology sector. The high degree of vertical integration, lightweight construction of the products, long-standing know-how, worldwide certifications and flexible solutions due to the unique modular system, position Kraus & Naimer as the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Kraus & Naimer Ltd.
219 Connie Crescent, Unit 13 A
ON L4K 1L4 Concord
Canada
+19057381666
+19057389327
sales-can@krausnaimer.com
http://www.krausnaimer.ca
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Headquarters

Kraus & Naimer Produktion GmbH
Schumanngasse 39
1180 Wien
Austria
+431404 06
salesknw@krausnaimer.com
http://www.krausnaimer.com
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