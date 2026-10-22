BEYOND A UNIVERSITY.

As an Entrepreneurial University®, the MCI combines science, business studies and consulting into a unique concept.

MENTORING THE MOTIVATED.

The extensive program portfolio includes international Bachelor's and Master's courses in the fields of Business & Society as well as Technology & Life Sciences. This is complemented by a top-class executive education for professionals and executives.

WHY NOT STUDY AT THE TOP?

Internationality, quality and excellence are the cornerstones of a first-class education and provide the best career prospects for MCI alumni worldwide.

© MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH