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Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.

About
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AICHELIN, established in 1868, is a technology leader with a high degree of competence and proven process know-how relating to heat treatment plants for metal materials.

Products: gas or electrically-heated plants e.g. multi-purpose chamber, pusher-type, conveyor belt, ring hearth, rotary hearth and roller hearth ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.
Fabriksgasse 3
2340 Mödling
Austria
+43223623646-0
contact@aichelin.com
http://www.aichelin.com
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