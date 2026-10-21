Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.
About
AICHELIN, established in 1868, is a technology leader with a high degree of competence and proven process know-how relating to heat treatment plants for metal materials.
AICHELIN, established in 1868, is a technology leader with a high degree of competence and proven process know-how relating to heat treatment plants for metal materials.
Products: gas or electrically-heated plants e.g. multi-purpose chamber, pusher-type, conveyor belt, ring hearth, rotary hearth and roller hearth ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Aichelin Ges.m.b.H.
Fabriksgasse 3
2340 Mödling
Austria
2340 Mödling
Austria