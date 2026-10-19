Bruker Alicona
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8074 Raaba
Austria
Company profile
Bruker Alicona is a leading provider of advanced solutions for production metrology, specialising in optical 3D surface metrology and microscopy. The company's cutting-edge technology enables manufacturers to optimise their production processes, improve product quality and gain a competitive advantage.
With a global presence, 150 employees worldwide and a strong commitment to innovation, Bruker Alicona is dedicated to helping its customers succeed.
Business opportunities
Optical 3D coordinate measurement technology and roughness measurement
Based on focus variation technology, Bruker Alicona measurement systems bridge a gap between classic coordinate measuring technology and surface metrology, as users can robustly, accurately, traceably and with high repeatability measure both GD&T features and roughness parameters using just one optical sensor.