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Bruker Alicona

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Bruker Alicona is a leading provider of advanced solutions for production metrology, specialising in optical 3D surface metrology and microscopy.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Bruker Alicona
Dr.-Auner Straße 19
8074 Raaba
Austria
+43316403010700
+43316403010711
sales.alicona@bruker.com
http://www.alicona.com
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About the company

Company profile

Bruker Alicona is a leading provider of advanced solutions for production metrology, specialising in optical 3D surface metrology and microscopy. The company's cutting-edge technology enables manufacturers to optimise their production processes, improve product quality and gain a competitive advantage.

With a global presence, 150 employees worldwide and a strong commitment to innovation, Bruker Alicona is dedicated to helping its customers succeed.

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Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Optical 3D coordinate measurement technology and roughness measurement

Based on focus variation technology, Bruker Alicona measurement systems bridge a gap between classic coordinate measuring technology and surface metrology, as users can robustly, accurately, traceably and with high repeatability measure both GD&T features and roughness parameters using just one optical sensor.