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ASQS - GmbH

About
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ASQS GmbH, based in Vienna, is a young and innovative software company in the field of safety and quality management, with a focus on the aviation and shipping industries.

The core product of the company – IQSMS – is a modular, web-based and user-friendly software. The application simplifies the user’s daily tasks by ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ASQS - GmbH
Wasagasse 6/10
1090 Wien
Austria
+4313061234
office@asqs.net
https://www.asqs.net
https://www.facebook.com/asqs4
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