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bage plastics GmbH

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bage plastics ist an Austrian recycling company which recycles different kinds of post-consumer plastics and which reprocess it into high-quality granules from PS, ABS, PP. bage plastics has specialized in the fridge recycling business and ranks among the biggest European fridge recyclers. bage produces high-quality ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

bage plastics GmbH
Eisenstraße 1
4502 St. Marien bei Neuhofen
Austria
+43722722210
+4372272221040
office@bage-plastics.com
http://www.bage-plastics.com
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