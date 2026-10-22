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BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH

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BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH is an independent and specialized engineering services company, founded in 1983.

With motivated and qualified employees, BERNARD Gruppe solves interdisciplinary engineering tasks in the fields of energy, industry, infrastructure and mobility for the benefit of our clients. This includes ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH
Bahnhofstraße 19
6060 Hall in Tirol
Austria
+43522358400
+4352235840201
info@bernard-gruppe.com
http://www.bernard-gruppe.com
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