BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH
About
BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH is an independent and specialized engineering services company, founded in 1983.
BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH is an independent and specialized engineering services company, founded in 1983.
With motivated and qualified employees, BERNARD Gruppe solves interdisciplinary engineering tasks in the fields of energy, industry, infrastructure and mobility for the benefit of our clients. This includes ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
BERNARD Gruppe ZT GmbH
Bahnhofstraße 19
6060 Hall in Tirol
Austria
6060 Hall in Tirol
Austria