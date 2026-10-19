Bohmann Druck- und Verlag Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
"Communication is our business." In the course of a company history of 75 years, the Bohmann Publishing Group has developed to become one of the largest private communication companies in Austria.
"Communication is our business." In the course of a company history of 75 years, the Bohmann Publishing Group has developed to become one of the largest private communication companies in Austria.
Bohmann is a full-service provider in the areas of publishing, multimedia and public relations. The portfolio includes, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Bohmann Druck- und Verlag Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Leberstraße 122
1110 Wien
Austria
1110 Wien
Austria