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Bohmann Druck- und Verlag Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About

"Communication is our business." In the course of a company history of 75 years, the Bohmann Publishing Group has developed to become one of the largest private communication companies in Austria.

Bohmann is a full-service provider in the areas of publishing, multimedia and public relations. The portfolio includes, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Bohmann Druck- und Verlag Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Leberstraße 122
1110 Wien
Austria
+431740950
+43174095183
office@bohmann.at
https://bohmann.at
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