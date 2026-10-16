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Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH

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The core competence of Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH lies in the planning and implementation of complete operating theatres and also in the implementation of innovative concepts for achieving higher hygiene standards in existing operating theatres.

Cleanroom Technology has many years of experience in the field of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
IZ-NÖ-SÜD Straß3 10 / Obj. 60
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
+4322363200530
+43223632005311
office@cta.at
http://www.cta.at
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