Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
About
The core competence of Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH lies in the planning and implementation of complete operating theatres and also in the implementation of innovative concepts for achieving higher hygiene standards in existing operating theatres.
The core competence of Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH lies in the planning and implementation of complete operating theatres and also in the implementation of innovative concepts for achieving higher hygiene standards in existing operating theatres.
Cleanroom Technology has many years of experience in the field of ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Cleanroom Technology Austria GmbH
IZ-NÖ-SÜD Straß3 10 / Obj. 60
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
2355 Wiener Neudorf
Austria