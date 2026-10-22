EMCO GmbH
About
EMCO, the mechanical engineering firm based in Salzburg, is one of the leading machine tool manufacturers in Europe. At the present time EMCO has approx. 800 employees working at 6 production sites in Austria, Germany, Italy and Russia.
EMCO, the mechanical engineering firm based in Salzburg, is one of the leading machine tool manufacturers in Europe. At the present time EMCO has approx. 800 employees working at 6 production sites in Austria, Germany, Italy and Russia.
The main reason for the success of this family-owned company that operates ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
EMCO GmbH
Salzburgerstraße 80
5400 Hallein
Austria
5400 Hallein
Austria