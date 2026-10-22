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EMCO GmbH

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EMCO, the mechanical engineering firm based in Salzburg, is one of the leading machine tool manufacturers in Europe. At the present time EMCO has approx. 800 employees working at 6 production sites in Austria, Germany, Italy and Russia.

The main reason for the success of this family-owned company that operates ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

EMCO GmbH
Salzburgerstraße 80
5400 Hallein
Austria
+4362458910
+43624586965
info.at@emco-world.com
http://www.emco-world.com
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