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Petters Stefan Ing.

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The Carbotopia™ Syndicate is a non-profit association that focuses on enhancing technology-based and climate-friendly carbon efficiency (achieving the maximum benefit from the transformation of carbon into CO2).

The goal is to establish a regenerative hydrocarbon economy for renewable materials and on-demand ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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