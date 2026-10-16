Petters Stefan Ing.
About
The Carbotopia™ Syndicate is a non-profit association that focuses on enhancing technology-based and climate-friendly carbon efficiency (achieving the maximum benefit from the transformation of carbon into CO2).
The Carbotopia™ Syndicate is a non-profit association that focuses on enhancing technology-based and climate-friendly carbon efficiency (achieving the maximum benefit from the transformation of carbon into CO2).
The goal is to establish a regenerative hydrocarbon economy for renewable materials and on-demand ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Petters Stefan Ing.
Weidlichgasse 12/6
1130 Wien
Austria
1130 Wien
Austria
Petters Stefan Ing.
Weidlichgasse 12/6
1130 Wien
Austria
1130 Wien
Austria