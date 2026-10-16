English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

ISOVOLTA AG

About
logo

ISOVOLTA is a globally active company and a leading manufacturer of electrical insulation materials, technical laminates and composite materials. The technical expertise is based on years of experience in the synthesis and conversion of raw materials into highly reliable, intelligent products.

ISOVOLTA excels in ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ISOVOLTA AG
IZ NÖ-Süd, Straße 3
2351 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
+43595950
+43595959050
http://www.isovolta.com
vCard