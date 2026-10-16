M. Kaindl OG
About
Wood is more than a raw material. It is the natural basis of the ideas. Kaindl is leader when it comes to innovations in the fields of flooring and interior design. Truly inspiring boards and floors. What began as a small sawmill back in 1897 has meanwhile grown into a powerful global player.
Wood is more than a raw material. It is the natural basis of the ideas. Kaindl is leader when it comes to innovations in the fields of flooring and interior design. Truly inspiring boards and floors. What began as a small sawmill back in 1897 has meanwhile grown into a powerful global player.
Kaindl is continuously ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
M. Kaindl OG
Kaindlstraße 2
5071 Wals
Austria
5071 Wals
Austria